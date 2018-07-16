CBS News July 16, 2018, 9:27 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 16, 2018

Taylor Swift performs at the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2017 in New York. /

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"High and Low" – Empire of the Sun

"Dangerous" – Big Data, Joywave

"Follow The Sun" – Evermore

"Have A Nice Day" – Stereophonics

"My Type" – Saint Motel

"Stay Stay Stay" – Taylor Swift

"MMMBop" – Hanson

"Step Out" – Jose Gonzalez

"Green Eyes" – Judah & the Lion

"Little Secrets" – Passion Pit

"OYAHYTT" – The Coup, The Coup, LaKeith Stanfield

"Boom Clap" – Charli XCX

"Always" – Panama

"First" – Cold War Kids

"Hall Of Fame" – The Script

"No Pressure" – The Kooks

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News