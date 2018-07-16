"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 16, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"High and Low" – Empire of the Sun

"Dangerous" – Big Data, Joywave

"Follow The Sun" – Evermore

"Have A Nice Day" – Stereophonics

"My Type" – Saint Motel

"Stay Stay Stay" – Taylor Swift

"MMMBop" – Hanson

"Step Out" – Jose Gonzalez

"Green Eyes" – Judah & the Lion

"Little Secrets" – Passion Pit

"OYAHYTT" – The Coup, The Coup, LaKeith Stanfield

"Boom Clap" – Charli XCX

"Always" – Panama

"First" – Cold War Kids

"Hall Of Fame" – The Script

"No Pressure" – The Kooks