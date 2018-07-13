"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 13, 2018

"Brand New" – Ben Rector

"Good Morning" – Max Frost

"The Sunshine Of Your Youth" – Cheerleader

"To The Sea" – Jack Johnson

"Heroes (we could be)" – Alesso, Tove Lo

"I Feel It" – Avid Dancer

"Castle On The Hill" – Ed Sheeran

"London Calling" – The Clash

"Crash Into Me" – Dave Matthews Band

"Mambo Italiano" – Rosemary Clooney

"Smile Like You Mean It" – The Killers

"Wait Til You See My Smile" – Alicia Keys

"Shattered" – The Rolling Stones

"The Ceiling" – The Wild Feathers

"Want To Want Me" – Jason Derulo

"Desperate Man" – Eric Church

"Colors" – Beck

"Different Colors" – WALK THE MOON

"Take Me Out" – Franz Ferdinand

"Good Time" – Owl City, Carly Rae Jepsen Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To" – Weezer

"Can't Buy Me Love" – The Beatles

"Happy" – Pharrell Williams

"Catch My Disease" – Ben Lee

"Runaway Baby" – Bruno Mars