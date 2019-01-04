"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 4, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Home" – Philip Philips

"Here Comes The Sun" – Richie Havens

"The Final Countdown" – Europe

"Don't Stop Me Now" – Queen

"Crazy In Love" – Beyonce, JAY Z

"Uptown Funk" – Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars

"Howlin' For You" – The Black Keys

"Control" – Janet Jackson

"Way Down We Go" – Kaleo

"Little Talks" – Of Monsters and Men

"Broken" – Seether, Amy Lee

"Clocks" – Coldplay

"Damaged" – Danity Kane

"High Hopes" – Panic! At The Disco

"Brass Monkey" – Beastie Boys

"Never Give Up" – Sia

"Stronger" – Kanye West

"I Lived" – OneRepublic

"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" – Adele