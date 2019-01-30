"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 30, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Name For You" - The Shins

"Right Above It" - Lil Wayne, Drake

"Showdown" - The Black Eyed Peas

"Sugar" - Maroon 5

"Yah-Mo Be There" - James Ingram

"Cold as Ice" - Foreigner

"Freeze Me" - Death From Above 1979

"Change Your Life" - Little Mix

"Crazy Train" - Ozzy Osbourne

"This Is How We Do It" - Montell Jordan, Wino

"Legend" - The Score

"Early In The Morning" - The Gap Band

"Roar" - Katy Perry

"New Love" - Backstreet Boys

"Get Back" - The Beatles

"Changed" - Jordan Feliz

"Pumpin Blood" - NONONO