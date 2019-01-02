"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: January 2, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Come on over Baby (All I Want Is You)" – Christina Aguilera

"The Greatest" – Sia, Kendrick Lamar

"Pictures Of You" – The Cure

"I Need A Dollar" – Aloe Blacc

"Don't Stop Me Now" – Queen

"Do I Wanna Know" – Arctic Monkeys

"Step by Step" – New Kids On The Block

"…Baby One More Time" – Britney Spears

"Somebody That I Used To Know" – Gotye, Kimbra

"Steady, As She Goes" – The Raconteurs

"Think" – Aretha Franklin

"Seeing Blind" – Niall Horan, Maren Morris

"Everlasting Light" – The Black Keys

"Kiss" – Prince

"Always Be My Baby" – Mariah Carey

"Hard to Handle" – Otis Redding

"Adventure Of A Lifetime" – Coldplay

"Jump (For My Love)" – The Pointer Sisters