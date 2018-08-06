"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: August 6, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Tell Me You Love Me" – Demi Lovato

"Do What You Want" – OK Go

"Don't Stand So Close To Me" – The Police

"Blurred Lines" – Robin Thicke, T.I., Pharrell Williams

"Hey Girl" – O.A.R.

"Talking Backwards" – Real Estate

"Gone, Gone, Gone" – Phillip Phillips

"Gold On The Ceiling" – The Black Keys

"Shake It Out" – Florence + The Machine

"Be OK" – Ingrid Michaelson

"There Will Be Time" – Baaba Maal, Mumford & Sons

"Electric Feel" – MGMT

"Who's That Girl" – Madonna

"Baby I'm A Star" – Prince

"Homecoming" – Josh Ritter

"Mercy" – Duffy

"Hungry Like The Wolf" – Duran Duran

"Do Whatcha Wanna" – Rebirth Brass Band

"Come Down To New Orleans" – Big Sam's Funky Nation

"If You Wanna Stay" – The Griswolds