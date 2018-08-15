CBS News August 15, 2018, 10:27 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: August 15, 2018

Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Nov. 7, 2017, in New York City.

Getty

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"These Are Days" – 10,000 Maniacs

"Little Talks" – Of Monsters and Men

"City With No Children" – Arcade Fire

"Out Of Touch" – Daryl & John Oates

"ABC" – The Jackson 5

"Regret" – New Order

"Money (That's What I Want)" – Cheryl K, Awkwafina

"Disco Inferno" – The Trammps

"Girls Like You" – Maroon 5, Cardi B

"Praise You" – Fatboy Slim

"My New Swag" – VaVa, Ty., Nina Wang

"With A Little Help From My Friends" – The Beatles

"Boys" – The Beatles

"Give It Away" – Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Everyday Is A Winding Road" – Sheryl Crow

"I've Been Everywhere" – Johnny Cash

"Viva La Vida" – Coldplay

"The Best" – Tina Turner

"Rock Steady" – Aretha Franklin

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More CBS This Morning

Latest from CBS News