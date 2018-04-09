"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: April 9, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Wake Up" – Arcade Fire

"Disconnect" – Clean Bandit, Marina and the Diamonds

"Portions For Foxes" – Rilo Kiley

"Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)" – Elton John

"Get Some" – Lykke Li

"Mint Car" – The Cure

"I'm Still Standing" – Elton John

"I Found You" – Alabama Shakes

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart" – Elton John, Kiki Dee

"Coming Home" – Leon Bridges

"Camaro" – Kings of Leon

"Go Lil Camaro Go" – Ramones

"Warning" – Green Day

"Fast Car" – Jonas Blue, Dakota

"Bennie And The Jets" – Elton John

"Philadelphia Freedom" – Elton John

"Crocodile Rock" – Elton John