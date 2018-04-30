"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: April 30, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Everywhere" – Michelle Branch

"Birdhouse in Your Soul" – They Might Be Giants

"Scars to Your Beautiful" – Alessia Cara

"Show Me What I'm Looking For" – Carolina Liar

"Too Much" – Dave Matthews Band

"Hole in my Soul" – Kaiser Chiefs

"Sara Smile" – Hall & Oates

"Where the Streets Have No Name" – U2

"Roll to Me" – Del Amitri

"The General Specific" – Band of Horses

"The Way You Move" – OutKast

"My Hero" – Foo Fighters

"Rock the World" – The Script

"She Sets the City on Fire" – Gavin DeGraw

"Colorful" – Rocco DeLuca and The Burden

"Sit Still, Look Pretty" – Daya

"Searchin' My Soul" – Vonda Shepard

"There She Goes" – The La's

"Hella Good" – No Doubt