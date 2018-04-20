"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: April 20, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Take A Walk" – Passion Pit

"When I Come Around" – Green Day

"Higher Ground" – Stevie Wonder

"Semi-Charmed Life" – Third Eye Blind

"Together Again" – Janet Jackson

"Stereo Heart (feat. Adam Levine)" – Gym Class Heroes

"Ain't No Mountain High Enough" – Marvin Gaye

"Here It Goes Again" – OK Go

"Can't Feel My Face" – The Weeknd

"Wannabe" – Spice Girls

"All You Need Is Love" – The Beatles

"Best I Ever Had" – Drake

"Money Maker" – Ludacris

"Girl On Fire" – Alicia Keys

"ABC" – The Jackson 5

"Believer" – Imagine Dragons

"Style" – Taylor Swift

"Give It Away" – Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Feel It Still" – Portugal. The Man