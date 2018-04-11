CBS News April 11, 2018, 9:10 AM

"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: April 11, 2018

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

Getty Images/Al Bello

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"The Hardest Part" – Coldplay

"I Heard It Through The Grapevine" – Marvin Gaye

"Private Conversation" – Lyle Lovett

"Wake Me up Before You Go-Go" – Wham!

"You Could Have Been the One" – Coasts

"Various Disgraces" – The Blam

"Ready to Go [Get Me Out Of My Mind]" – Panic! At The Disco

"King Of Pain" – The Police

"Walk On" – U2

"Be OK" – Ingrid Michaelson

"Do You Want To" – Franz Ferdinand

"Let Me In" – Grouplove

"You Are the Best Thing" – Ray LaMontagne

"Nobody But Me" – The Human Beinz

"Enjoy The Silence" – Depeche Mode

"The Sound" – The 1975

"We Are Fire" – Saint Raymond

