"CBS This Morning" Apple Music Playlist: February 7, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." All this week leading up to Sunday's Grammy Awards, Apple Music's Zane Lowe will create daily playlists for us all week featuring this year's Grammy nominees and past winners.

Here are Lowe's picks for Thursday, Feb. 7:

Shawn Mendes - Youth feat. Khalid

Bad Bunny - Dime si te Acuerdas

twenty one pilots - Levitate

Leon Bridges - Bet Ain't Worth The Hand

Leon Bridges - Bad Bad News

Travis Scott - Sickomode

Travis Scott - Stargazing

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Kendrick Lamar - All Of The Stars

Fisher - Losing It

Disclosure - Ultimatum