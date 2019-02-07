"CBS This Morning" Apple Music Playlist: February 7, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." All this week leading up to Sunday's Grammy Awards, Apple Music's Zane Lowe will create daily playlists for us all week featuring this year's Grammy nominees and past winners.
Here are Lowe's picks for Thursday, Feb. 7:
Shawn Mendes - Youth feat. Khalid
Bad Bunny - Dime si te Acuerdas
twenty one pilots - Levitate
Leon Bridges - Bet Ain't Worth The Hand
Leon Bridges - Bad Bad News
Travis Scott - Sickomode
Travis Scott - Stargazing
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Kendrick Lamar - All Of The Stars
Fisher - Losing It
Disclosure - Ultimatum