"CBS This Morning" Apple Music Playlist: February 5, 2019

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." All this week leading up to Sunday's Grammy Awards, Apple Music's Zane Lowe will create daily playlists for us all week featuring this year's Grammy nominees and past winners.
Here are Lowe's picks for Tuesday, Feb. 5:
H.E.R. - Focus
Jorja Smith - On My Mind
Dua Lipa - New Rules
Margo Price - A Little Pain
Bebe Rexha - I'm A Mess
Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune
Luke Combs - Beautiful Crazy
Chloe x Halle - Happy Without Me
Alessia Cara - Growing Pains
Chance The Rapper - No Problem