"CBS This Morning" Apple Music Playlist: February 5, 2019

Alessia Cara is a Canadian singer who has made waves in the U.S. and Latin communities for her rendition of "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's "Moana," as well as her collaborations with popular DJs. 

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." All this week leading up to Sunday's Grammy Awards, Apple Music's Zane Lowe will create daily playlists for us all week featuring this year's Grammy nominees and past winners. 

Here are Lowe's picks for Tuesday, Feb. 5:

H.E.R. - Focus

Jorja Smith - On My Mind

Dua Lipa - New Rules

Margo Price - A Little Pain

Bebe Rexha - I'm A Mess

Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune

Luke Combs - Beautiful Crazy

Chloe x Halle - Happy Without Me

Alessia Cara - Growing Pains

Chance The Rapper - No Problem

