CBS News poll and analysis on California voters' views of state's policies ahead of debate

Ahead of Tuesday's closely watched debate, Californians see the next governor facing a wide array of issues.

Taxes

A majority of California's voters want the next governor to support an added state tax on billionaires. Republicans, however, do not.

Fraud

Most California voters feel there is at least some, if not a lot, of fraud in state agencies.

Republicans in particular say so, but this is not confined to their views.

Most voters say finding fraud should be a high priority.

Immigration

'The Trump administration's deportation program does not find majority favor among California's voters.

That's one reason many (especially Democrats) have said they want the next governor to be someone who will not cooperate with the administration on ICE operations. California's Republicans do want that cooperation.

Most voters also don't think the administration is prioritizing dangerous criminals for deportation in California.

On balance, more California voters think immigration has made the state better than worse.

Housing

Three-quarters of California's voters call housing unaffordable — it's part of the reason they may also think the "California Dream" is out of reach.

For homeowners, the costs of insurance are a greater concern than availability.

On what the next governor should do to reduce homelessness, top priorities are more housing and supporting mental health treatments.

Student athletes and gender

A majority of voters say student athletes should be required to play on the team that matches their sex at birth.

This issue divides Democrats.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a representative sample of 1,479 registered voters in California interviewed between April 23-27, 2026. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, education, and geographic region based on the voter file and U.S. Census data, as well as to 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ± 4.2 points for registered voters and ± 4.1 points for likely primary voters.

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