CBS News names 19 new contributors

CBS News has significantly expanded its knowledge base and on-air presence with the addition of 19 new contributors, who will appear across all of the network's broadcasts and digital platforms. The new hires were announced Tuesday by Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, during an all-hands meeting.

The contributors, all experts in their fields, will begin appearing immediately. They cover the worlds of politics, national security, health, happiness, arts, food, style and more.

Here are CBS News' new contributors:

Elliot Ackerman – Ackerman is a veteran of the Marine Corps and CIA special operations, having served five tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he received the Silver Star, the Bronze Star for Valor and the Purple Heart. He is an award-winning, bestselling author of fiction and nonfiction, including the novels 2034, "Waiting for Eden" and "Dark at the Crossing," as well as the memoirs "The Fifth Act: America's End in Afghanistan" and "Places and Names: On War, Revolution, and Returning." He is a contributing writer at The Atlantic and a senior fellow at Yale's Jackson School of Global Affairs.

Peter Attia, MD – Attia is the founder of Outlive, a new app that translates longevity science into personalized daily practice; and Early Medical, a medical practice that applies the principles of Medicine 3.0 to patients, aiming to simultaneously lengthen their lifespan and increase their healthspan. He is also the host of the popular podcast "The Peter Attia Drive" and author of the bestseller "Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity."

Masih Alinejad – Alinejad is an Iranian-American journalist and activist renowned for her advocacy for women's rights and freedom of expression in Iran. She rose to prominence through her daring journalism, challenging the status quo and empowering countless women to defy oppressive laws. She is the author of the bestselling memoir "The Wind in My Hair." Born and raised in northern Iran, Alinejad started her professional career as a parliamentary journalist in Tehran. In 2014, Alinejad founded the My Stealthy Freedom/White Wednesday campaign against compulsory hijab, which is the largest civil disobedience campaign in the history of the Islamic Republic.

Arthur Brooks – Brooks is a social scientist and one of the world's leading authorities on human happiness. He is a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, a Free Press columnist, a CBS News contributor and the host of the podcast "Office Hours." From 2009 to 2019, he served as president of the American Enterprise Institute. His books have been translated into dozens of languages and include the #1 New York Times bestsellers "Build the Life You Want" (co-authored with Oprah Winfrey) and "From Strength to Strength."

Roger Carstens – Carstens is an American diplomat and retired United States Army Special Forces lieutenant colonel. Carstens served as the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (SPEHA) from 2020 to 2025.

Caroline Chambers – Chambers is a bestselling cookbook author, podcaster, influencer, recipe developer and culinary expert based in Carmel Valley, Calif. What began in her mother's kitchen blossomed into a career as a chef, caterer and freelancer for top publications. Her first cookbook, "Just Married," was published in 2018. Her latest, "What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking," a spinoff of her hit Substack newsletter, was published in 2024. She also hosts the podcast "So Into That."

Clare de Boer – de Boer is a chef and writer. She is the owner of Stissing House in the Hudson Valley and co-founded the restaurant King in Manhattan. Her restaurants and cooking have been nominated for five James Beard Awards. She has written for publications including Vogue and The New York Times. She writes the bestselling Substack "The Best Bit," which has been selected as one of The New Yorker's top three food newsletters on the platform. She's most often found in her home kitchen cooking for her husband and four sons.

Sir Niall Ferguson – Ferguson, MA, DPhil, FRSE, is the Milbank Family Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, and a senior faculty fellow of The Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard. He is the award-winning author of 16 books, including "The Pity of War," "The House of Rothschild" and "Kissinger, 1923-1968: The Idealist." He is a columnist with The Free Press. In addition, he is the founder and managing director of Greenmantle, a New York-based advisory firm; a co-founder of the Latin American fintech company Ualá; and a co-founding trustee of the new University of Austin.

Roland Fryer, Jr. – Fryer is a professor of economics at Harvard University, whose research combines economic theory, empirical evidence and randomized experiments to help design more effective government policies. His work on education, inequality and race has been widely cited in the media and in Congressional testimony. Fryer was awarded a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship and the John Bates Clark Medal. Among other honors, he is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a recipient of the Calvó-Armengol Prize and the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers. At age 30, he became the youngest African American to receive tenure at Harvard.

Andrew Huberman, Ph.D. – Huberman is a neuroscientist and tenured professor in the departments of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine. His research laboratory, the Huberman Lab, has made significant contributions to our understanding of brain development, the neuroscience of visual perception and repair from blinding diseases such as glaucoma, the neural mechanisms of stress and resilience and neural plasticity — the nervous system's ability to change and learn in response to experience. He currently directs the Huberman Laboratory at the Stanford University School of Medicine, where he is a tenured professor. During his career, he's published over 75 peer-reviewed articles in top scientific journals, including Nature, Science, Cell, Neuron, Current Biology and the Journal of Neuroscience. He is the host of the Huberman Lab podcast and the author of the upcoming book "Protocols: An Operating Manual for the Human Body."

Coleman Hughes – Hughes is the host of "Conversations with Coleman." He is also a Free Press columnist specializing in race, public policy and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts, including "The View," "Real Time with Bill Maher," "The Joe Rogan Experience" and "Making Sense with Sam Harris." In 2024, Hughes released his first book, "The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America."

Mark Hyman, MD – Hyman is a practicing family physician and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator and advocate in the field of functional medicine. He is a co-founder and the chief medical officer of Function Health, founder and director of The UltraWellness Center, founder of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine and board member for The Institute of Functional Medicine. He is the founder and chairman of the Food Fix Campaign, dedicated to transforming our food and agriculture system through policy. Hyman is also the host of the podcast "The Dr. Hyman Show."

Janna Levin – Levin is a professor of physics and astronomy at Barnard College of Columbia University. A Guggenheim Fellow, she has contributed to our understanding of black holes, the Big Bang and cosmology. She is the founding director of sciences at Pioneer Works and the co-editor-in-chief of Pioneer Works Broadcast. She has authored books on black holes and infinity, as well as a PEN Award-winning novel. Her most recent book is "Black Hole Survival Guide." You can find her current writings on her Substack publication, "Higher Dimensions."

Casey Lewis – Lewis is a journalist and trend researcher focused on Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Lewis has spent almost two decades studying how youth trends shape society, media and markets. Lewis has been an editor at Teen Vogue, MTV and New York magazine. Lewis is the author of the popular Substack newsletter "After School."

HR McMaster – McMaster is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and a distinguished visiting fellow at Arizona State University. He is a former national security adviser and is a retired United States Army lieutenant general. He is the author of the bestselling books "Dereliction of Duty," "Battlegrounds" and "At War with Ourselves."

Patrick McGee – McGee is the award-winning author of "Apple in China" and was a technology and business journalist for the Financial Times from 2013 to 2025. He has reported from Hong Kong, Germany and California. His expertise focuses on U.S.-China tech relations, global supply chains, Apple and manufacturing. His writing has appeared in numerous publications including The New York Times, the Sunday Times of London, The Wall Street Journal, China Books Review and the Toronto Star.

Reihan Salam – Salam is president of the Manhattan Institute, a research and advocacy organization that advances opportunity, individual liberty and the rule of law in America and its great cities. Previously, Salam served as the executive editor of National Review. Earlier, Salam worked for The New York Times Op-Ed page and NBC News. He was a 2010 Bernard L. Schwarz Fellow at the New America Foundation and a 2015 Pritzker Fellow at the University of Chicago, and in 2017, the World Economic Forum named him a Young Global Leader. Salam is the author of "Melting Pot or Civil War?" (Sentinel, 2018). Salam is a contributing writer at The Atlantic and a contributing editor at National Affairs and National Review.

Lauren Sherman – Sherman is widely recognized as one of the preeminent fashion journalists of our time and is currently a fashion correspondent at Puck. Previously, she was the Business of Fashion's chief correspondent, and before that, a staff reporter at Forbes. She has contributed to The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, as well as Fast Company, Women's Health and the Gentlewoman.

Derek Thompson – Thompson is a journalist, author and podcast host who writes about issues at the intersection of new technology and the changing world. Thompson is a contributing writer at The Atlantic. He is also the author of the books "Hit Makers" and "On Work: Money, Meaning, Identity and Abundance," which he co-wrote with Ezra Klein. He is the host of the podcast "Plain English." He is the founder of the Substack "Derek Thompson."