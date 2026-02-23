Peter Attia steps down as CBS News contributor

Dr. Peter Attia has stepped down from his CBS News contributor role weeks after crude emails he exchanged with Jeffrey Epstein were made public.

In a statement, his spokesperson said that his role at CBS News "was newly established and had not yet meaningfully begun" and that "he stepped back to ensure his involvement didn't become a distraction from the important work being done at CBS." CBS News had no comment.

Attia, a doctor and author known for his research on longevity, was one of 19 contributors that CBS News announced on Jan. 27. Days later, the Department of Justice released its latest batch of files related to the Epstein case, with Attia's name appearing hundreds of times.

Shortly thereafter, Attia apologized on social media for the "embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible" emails he exchanged with the late sex offender. He denied any involvement in criminal activity, said he never flew on Epstein's plane, never visited his island and never attended "any sex parties."

He has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.