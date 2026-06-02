CBS News fires longtime "60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley

CBS News has fired longtime "60 Minutes" correspondent and former "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley one day after he had a tense and confrontational exchange with new "60 Minutes" executive producer Nick Bilton during a staff meeting.

Bilton informed Pelley of the termination in a letter Tuesday evening.

"Yesterday's performative display of hostility—enacted in front of the staff instead of in a civil, private conversation — demonstrated that you have no interest in contributing to the future success of the show, or approaching my new tenure with a mind open to collaboration and progress," Bilton wrote.

Bilton wrote to Pelley that he "hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications, and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt."

In the letter, Bilton also indicated that the two men had met again privately Tuesday, but Bilton wrote that Pelley had "made clear" in that second meeting he was "not interested" in "finding a path forward together."

In a separate memo sent to "60 Minutes" staff informing them that CBS News had "parted ways" with Pelley, Bilton wrote, "I know how much Scott meant to many of you, and I don't say this lightly. I made repeated attempts to have direct conversations with him over the weekend, and this afternoon I tried to find common ground. That was not the path Scott chose."

CBS News has not commented on the firing.

In a "60 Minutes" all-staff introductory meeting Monday with Bilton, Pelley accused CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss of "murdering the show," and accused Bilton of having "slender qualifications" for the job, according to multiple reports.

Bilton was named the new EP by Weiss last week.

Status, which specializes in media news and analysis and said it obtained a recording of the meeting, reported that Pelley began grilling Bilton about the firings last week of Bilton's predecessor, Tanya Simon, and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega.

Pelley also charged, according to Status, that Weiss herself had "no qualifications for her job," and said the changes she had made to "CBS Evening News," which Pelley once anchored, "have been catastrophic."

It added that Bilton insisted that "Bari loves this institution" and "she loves '60 Minutes'" — to which Pelley countered, "She's murdering '60 minutes.' She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it and she's doing exactly that."

A person close to CBS News leadership, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that both Weiss and Bilton had tried to reach out to Pelley late last week when the changes rocked the 57-year-old show to tell him that he was an integral part of "60 Minutes" and wanted him to remain so.

The person said Weiss and Bilton felt it was disappointing that Pelley's accusations were being aired publicly despite efforts to engage with him privately.

The New York Times, which also reported that it had obtained a recording of Monday's meeting, noted that Pelley's "newscaster's baritone" was shaking during the exchange. The newspaper also quoted an unnamed executive at the meeting as saying Weiss had been prepared to come, but "we asked her not to."

The Status report noted that Pelley was applauded multiple times by other staffers during the meeting. It said Pelley focused on the firings last week, calling them "cruel."

Bilton reportedly replied that he was not intimidated.

"I have been a journalist for 25 years, Scott," he said.

Status quoted Bilton as saying, "I have sat and talked with incredibly powerful people like you have. None of it intimidates me, OK? So you are not going to intimidate me in front of this group of people."

Reports about the contentious meeting came four days after Weiss told staff in a memo that it was time for a "new approach" at the top-rated newsmagazine.

In the memo, Weiss and CBS News president Tom Cibrowski said their goal was "building a show that thrives in the 21st century."

"That requires a new approach," they wrote, defining that approach as "expanding '60 Minutes' beyond a one-hour television broadcast, deepening its role across CBS News, and holding everything we produce to the ambition, fairness, and fearlessness that have defined '60 Minutes' at its best."