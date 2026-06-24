CBS News financial podcast with Jill Schlesinger will help you make smarter "Money Moves"

Looking to cut through the sea of bad financial advice? CBS News' Jill Schlesinger has you covered with a new podcast launching Tuesday, June 30.

Schlesinger and her executive producer Mark Talercio, both financial planners, will offer clear, actionable guidance on the "Money Moves" podcast, which will publish on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They'll answer your questions, break down the financial news that matters, and help you manage your money without losing your mind. No jargon, no judgment: Just clear, actionable financial guidance about saving, investing, buying a home, managing your career and deciding how to spend your hard-earned dollars.

When it's time to panic, they'll tell you. When everyone else is panicking and you shouldn't be, they'll tell you that, too.

Subscribe to the "Money Moves" podcast on YouTube, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.