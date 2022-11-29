CBS Mornings Deals: Tote bag, game and karaoke machine that might help spice up your holiday gatherings

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Exclusive CBS Mornings Deals on products for the holiday season

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner highlights three items that might help make the holiday season a little brighter. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text CBS 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Pixicade™ Mobile Game Maker

Kids and teens can use colored markers and paper to turn hand drawings into playable video games. Pixicade can turn simple drawings into an activity for the whole family. After a Pixicade drawing has been created, it can be shared online for others to play.

Was priced at $39.99, offered on CBSDeals.com for $19.99

Taylor Tote

The Taylor Tote was featured in Oprah's Favorite Things 2021. The bag's simple style may make this tote both fashionable and functional. It has an interior snap pocket that can help keep smaller items easy to find. And the company is a certified women-owned and operated business.

Was priced at $60.00, offered on CBSDeals.com for $39.99

Masingo Presto G2 Black Karaoke Machine

What's better than one karaoke singer? Two. Masingo karaoke machines are built to be extremely portable and feature two microphones. It can also connect to your personal computer, phone or television via its Bluetooth for cordless input.

Was priced at $149.00, offered on CBSDeals.com for $99.99