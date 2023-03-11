CBS Mornings Deals: This red light and microcurrent therapy skincare wand is 33% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a skincare wand with red light and microcurrent therapy for just $100. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Solawave Skincare Wand
This skincare wand combines red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth that may help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots.
It's 33% off right now.
Solawave Skincare Wand, $100 (regularly $149)
Eggmazing Egg Decorators by Hey Buddy Hey Pal
The Eggmazing Egg Decorator uses a patented spinning action to create colorful designs on your Easter eggs. This kit includes eight colorful, non-toxic markers to create endless designs.
Eggmazing Egg Decorators by Hey Buddy Hey Pal, $18 (regularly $28)
Superpower Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum by Better Not Younger
This on-sale hair and scalp serum combines a blend of plant-derived ingredients that might nourish the scalp. Formulated without sulfates or parabens.
Superpower Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum by Better Not Younger, $28 (regularly $49)
