CBS Mornings Deals: Save more than 40% on grilling and tailgating essentials

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

This week on "CBS Saturday Morning," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that will make your life more fun -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

CBS Deals

This box of 18 cookies contains a selection of best sellers from Cravory. Each box includes the following flavors: birthday cake, ultimate chocolate chip, cookie monster, lemon bar, salted caramel cream, and red velvet. Each box includes three of each flavor, individually wrapped so they stay fresh for up to three weeks. You can freeze them up to three months.

(Allergen warning: The cookies contain wheat, eggs, milk, and soy.)

Cravory recommends placing one in the oven to get a warm, gooey cookie. Normally priced at $48.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 39% off, only $29.99.

CBS Deals

A portable charcoal grill with the convenience of gas, the Tailgater GT Deluxe heats up quick and cleans up easily. It weighs in at just under 9 pounds and stows away compactly in its included carry case. Bring it along to tailgating parties, camping trips, concerts in the park or a day at the beach. Features an enclosed charcoal container and a smokeless design.

Normally priced at $199.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 40% off, only $119.99.

CBS Deals

KlockitGolf is a golf training tool that may help you improve your drive and overall golf game by building power and consistency. KlockitGolf uses a real golf ball with a nautical grade string attached to an industrial strength shaft that easily screws into the ground. A nylon carry bag is also included, so you can bring it with you to the course to practice before a round.

Normally priced at $59.99, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 27% off, only $43.99.

CBS Deals

This three-piece NFL tailgating BBQ set includes a large spatula with a bottle opener feature and sharp serrated edge, strong tongs and a fork. It's made with high-quality 440-grade stainless steel. The 16-inch length keeps your hand away from the flames, while your favorite team's logo shows off your football fandom (just in time for college football season and tailgating parties).

Available in your choice of NFL teams or your choice of NCAA colleges. Normally priced at $53.97, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 45% off, only $29.95.

