"CBS Evening News" to broadcast from key battleground states ahead of the midterm elections

"CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor will be traveling to key battleground states ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. For every week in October, Glor will be interviewing candidates and voters about the issues most important to them.

Broadcasts will also feature coverage from CBS News correspondents across the country, in addition to long-form reporting through the series "Eye on America."

"Midterms are such a fascinating way for Americans to engage. Whether it's in the middle of the biggest city or the smallest town, we want to have open, honest, fair conversations with viewers, voters, and candidates, now and for years to come," Glor said. "We can't wait to hit the road."

Expanded coverage starts Tuesday, October 9 with Glor anchoring from Phoenix, Arizona. He will later head to Texas, Missouri and Florida.

The "CBS Evening News" airs weeknights, 6:30-7:00 p.m. ET.