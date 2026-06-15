America's Block Party to celebrate July 4th with benefit concert and nationwide events

America's Block Party will celebrate the nation's 250th birthday this Fourth of July with a benefit concert in Los Angeles and events in local communities around the country.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the concert at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on the holiday will feature Chris Stapleton, The Smashing Pumpkins and additional stars to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event will promote "Giving 4th," a new initiative that aims to transform Independence Day into the largest single day of charitable giving in U.S. history.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. PDT at America250.org, for $17.76, with proceeds benefiting Feeding America.

Free tickets will be donated for 5,000 first responders, veterans, and active-duty service members.

"Los Angeles knows how to put on a show, and hosting America's Block Party at the LA Coliseum is going to be something special," Queen Latifah said in a statement. "This is a chance to celebrate a once-in-a-generation milestone with great music, real energy, and a purpose that reaches far beyond the stadium."

Fans can download the official America's Block Party app to find a block party near them, access the livestream, and participate in Giving 4th.

America250 is a nonpartisan, apolitical organization working to plan a unifying and celebratory series of events to commemorate the nation's semiquincentennial.