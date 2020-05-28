CBS to air classic 60 Minutes Sports stories on LeBron James, Drew Brees and more

CBS Sports, in collaboration with CBS News, will look back at unforgettable stories with 60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories, debuting Saturday, May 30, on CBS. Eighteen stories highlighting iconic stars, headline-making moments, and inspirational people and places around the world will be told in six shows over the coming weeks.

Each episode, hosted by James Brown, will highlight three stories that debuted on 60 Minutes or 60 Minutes Sports, an investigative sports show known for its in-depth reporting and compelling interviews, which aired on Showtime from 2013-2017.

The series includes two classic interviews which originally aired on 60 Minutes. Episode two will revisit a 24-year-old LeBron James in 2009. And episode five will go back to 2010 with a Drew Brees profile, following the New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl XLIV victory, discussing how he helped New Orleans recover after Hurricane Katrina.

EPISODE ONE: SATURDAY, MAY 30 AT 1:30 PM ET/10:30AM PT

The first episode includes a look at the violent sport of "Florentine Football," which combines soccer, rugby, football and bare-knuckle brawling.

Sport of the Modern Gladiator

The episode also looks at the Irish sport of hurling, a national past time that combines the skills of baseball, hockey, lacrosse and rugby in what some have termed a cross between "sport and murder."

Hurling: Ireland's national obsession

EPISODE TWO: SUNDAY, MAY 31 AT 1:30 PM ET/10:30AM PT

60 Minutes Sports gets a glimpse of the "sneaker humidors" that house CC Sabathia's six-figure collection of Air Jordans.