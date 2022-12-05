20-month old sheepdog named Casper fights off and kills 8 coyotes that attacked his flock, farmer says

A Georgia sheepdog is recovering at home after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his owner's flock of sheep, farmer John Wierwiller said.

Casper, a 20-month old Great Pyrenees from Decatur, fought off a pack of coyotes who were threatening John Wierwiller's sheep farm, he said. The fight lasted longer than half an hour, left eight coyotes dead and bloodied Casper, with skin and part of his tail torn off, Wierwiller told Atlanta's WAGA-TV.

He scampered off but returned injured two days later after Wierwiller put out a call on social media.

"He was kinda looking at me like, 'Boss, stop looking at how bad I look, just take care of me,'" Wierwiller said.

In a Facebook post, Wierwiller said that emergency vets were able to close up Casper's neck wound.

"This is really great because it is so much easier to control infection when the wound is not so open and if all goes well he will need no skin grafts in that area," he wrote. "It really is a remarkable bit of news and we are celebrating."

LifeLine Animal Project has raised more than $15,000 for the sheepdog's hospital bills.

Update on Casper - Some of you know that one of our livestock dogs killed eight of the eleven coyotes that attacked... Posted by John Wierwille on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Though dogs rarely prevail like Casper, packs of coyotes attacking pets have grown somewhat common in rural and growing suburban areas that abut wildlands throughout the United States.