Cashews sold by Walmart in 30 states and online recalled due to allergens

Cashews sold by Walmart in 30 states and on their website have been recalled due to unknown milk and coconut allergens, according to a company statement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company John B Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. issued a recall notice for Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews after a customer said they found coconut cashews in a container labeled honey cashews. An investigation found that a limited number of the honey cashew labels were applied to cans of coconut cashews, the company said in the statement. The cashews are packaged in an 8.25-ounce plastic can with a blue wrap-around label with the UPC 078742133348.

Out of fear that customers with a coconut or milk allergy could be affected, the company recalled the product, which was distributed through Walmart in 30 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Kentucky, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia. A full list of the states where the cashews were distributed can be found here.

Cashews were also distributed on Walmart's website.

"If this product is still in your possession, do not consume it," the statement said.

Customers can throw out the product or bring it to Walmart for a full refund, the statement said. CBS News has reached out to Walmart for additional information.