Hallan red de túneles usados por el Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima

Sen. McSally opens up after revealing assault

The Air Force is apologizing to a U.S. senator who revealed during a public hearing on military sexual assault that she is a survivor of it. Arizona Republican Martha McSally, America's first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, served in the Air Force for more than two decades. She said Wednesday that sexual abuse nearly forced her to quit. "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell spoke with the senator just after she told that intensely personal story. To watch their extended conversation, tune in to "CBS This Morning" on Friday, March 8.