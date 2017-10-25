Carson Daly’s stepfather dies one month after mom’s death

Rest in peace, Richard Caruso.

Carson Daly took to Instagram on Tuesday to mourn the death of his stepfather, just one month after his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, died.

"Pops passed away today with absolute dignity & pride. The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero," Daly wrote alongside a photo of his father. "He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We're grateful. His legacy lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him."

"He's reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong," he continued. "Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers."

Daly tweeted early Tuesday morning that he and his family had been experiencing a "rough month" after his mother's sudden death on Sept. 17, and that his stepfather's health was "in peril." His father, J. D., died in 1979 from bladder cancer.

Short story, been a rough month for my fam. Mom passing. Dad’s health in peril. Just finished shooting NEXT season of Voice. Back Thursday. https://t.co/OAmt1LcnVw — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) October 24, 2017

Pattie died after suffering a heart attack in her Palm Desert, California, home.

"I'm doing OK. I'm healing, still in shock, really rough loss," Daly said upon returning to the Today show following his mother's death. "Nobody likes that phone to ring in the middle of the night to get that call."

"I've learned it's a process," he added of how he was coping. "I have great faith, great family, incredible friends."

