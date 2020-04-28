Southern California city offering free COVID-19 testing site for residents

Carson city officials Monday opened the first COVID-19 testing site in Southern California that is free to all residents, including those who are asymptomatic, CBS Los Angeles reports.

"Whether you're rich or poor, you can be tested. Whether you're insured or uninsured, you can be tested. Whether you're a resident of Carson or a non-resident of Carson, you can be tested. But, the priority is Carson residents," said Carson Mayor Albert Robles.

Robles said the free drive-through screening at the Congresswoman Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center is not just for people who show symptoms.

People who may have been exposed to the virus can also get tested. The mayor said the city council has been asking LA County for a testing site because of the high infection rate among its population.

"Latinos and African Americans are dying at a much higher rate. These two population groups are disproportionately impacted," said Robles.

The first step is to register online and get an appointment date and time. When residents show up, they need a valid ID. Once that's confirmed, they receive a testing kit and self-administer inside their car.

Torrance resident Roland Nguyen said the whole process is quick and is grateful he's able to take the test.

"I just wanted to get tested to confirm if I have coronavirus. I have my mother living with us so I'm concerned. I don't have any symptoms whatsoever so this is like a peace of mind," he said.

Test results are available 36 hours after testing.

The city of Carson partnered with U.S. Health Fairs, a Los Angeles-based non-profit, to open up this testing site at no cost to the patient or to the city.

Testing is by appointment only. For Carson residents 65 and older who are unable to come to this drive-through site, testing at home is also available.

For more information and to register online, visit ushealthfairs.org. People interested in testing at home can call (310) 952-1719.