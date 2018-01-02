Carrie Underwood says she's "not quite looking the same" after facial stitches

Carrie Underwood says she is healing from an injury, but "not quite looking the same." The country singer revealed to her fan club that she needed more than 40 stitches on her face after she fell on the steps in front of her home in November.

"There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote. "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

Underwood continued, "In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood's husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

The singer said that seven weeks after the accident, she is still "not quite looking the same," and is not ready to share a photo of her face at the moment.

"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," she explained.

Underwood canceled a benefit concert after her injury. Recently, she shared a selfie on Instagram in which her face was covered by a scarf.