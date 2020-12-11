"Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba tests positive for COVID-19

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba has revealed she recently tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post, she said she is "home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines."

Inaba said she has a fever, bad cough and aches and pains. "I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I am following all the protocols and we have so many strict protocols in place and even then I caught it," she said in a video on Instagram, coughing while speaking. "So just friendly reminder to stay vigilant and take care of yourself and wear your masks please and wash your hands a lot."

The season finale of "DWTS" aired on November 23, more than two weeks before Inaba's revelation. It is unclear when she became infected.

As COVID-19 cases rise across the United States, more high-profile people have gone public with the news that they tested positive for the virus. Ellen DeGeneres revealed on Thursday that she had tested positive. Former New York City mayor and President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani also tested positive and was hospitalized for several days earlier this week.

After Inaba posted about her diagnosis on Instagram, she received a flood of supportive comments. "Oh no honey. I wish I could take care of you. I love you," wrote Kelly Ripa.

"Get well soon," CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers wrote, "sending you much love & hugs."

"Oh Carrie Ann! Sending you only love and prayers," wrote fellow dancer Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in July.

"Thinking of you," wrote "DWTS" winner and former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Following Thanksgiving weekend, health experts expected an increase in cases as many Americans traveled and gathered, potentially transmitting the coronavirus to others. On Wednesday, more than 221,000 new cases and over 3,000 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the U.S., the highest single-day total for deaths so far.

On Thursday, another 224,452 new cases were recorded across the country. Health officials are warning that the situation will likely continue to get worse in the weeks ahead as hospitals in many communities fill up.