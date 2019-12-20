Carnival cruise ships collide in Mexico, injuring 6

Passengers watched in shock as two Carnival Cruise Line ships collided near the Cozumel, Mexico, port on Friday. The slow-moving collision was caught on video by many onlookers.

"Carnival Glory had [a collision] with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already docked," the company said in a statement provided to CBS News.

The cruise line initially told WTSP that there has only been one minor injury reported from a Glory guest, but later said six passengers with minor injuries were being evaluated at the ship's medical center.

The company released a letter that Carnival Glory Captain Pero Grubjesic sent to passengers Friday night. Grubjesic apologized for the accident, and told passengers that a formal investigation was ongoing — but said that officials believe spontaneous wind gusts and strong currents knocked the ship off course. He added that all of the six passengers who had reported injuries were treated and released by Carnival's medical team.

"The ship has been inspected by the required authorities and there are no issues that impact our ability to sail safely back to New Orleans," he wrote, adding that each stateroom would receive a $100 credit to their onboard account.

Photos and videos taken by people at the scene showed a gash through middle decks at the stern, or rear, of the Carnival Glory.

Damage to the Carnival Glory cruise ship after a collision with another Carnival ship in the port of Cozumel, Mexico, Dec. 20, 2019. @j_moseley

All damage to the ships appeared to be above the water-line.

Carnival said there will not be any disruptions to either ships' planned itineraries, and the next cruise for both ships is "not impacted." The Legend is scheduled to return to Tampa, Florida, on Sunday morning.

Carnival Legend is based out of Tampa and Carnival Glory is based out of New Orleans, WTSP reports. According to Carnival's website, the Glory is 952 feet long and can carry as many as 2,980 passengers, while the Legend can carry 2,124.