Woman dies, another goes missing after falling from separate Carnival cruise ship balconies

Two women have fallen from different Carnival Cruise ships since Friday, the company said. One woman died after falling over the balcony to another deck, and the second woman fell overboard and is missing.

The missing woman, 44, "was seen going overboard" Sunday from the Carnival Triumph in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said in a statement.

Search-and-rescue operations were underway, Carnival said. The U.S. Coast Guard told CBS News that the incident happened in Mexican waters and they are not assisting.

CBS News affiliate WJAX-TV reports the deceased woman was traveling on a four-day cruise from Florida to the Bahamas on the Elation cruise ship.

In a statement, the company said in part: "The ship's medical team responded immediately, but unfortunately, she passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased and her family."

Authorities did not clarify what prompted either women to fall over the balconies.