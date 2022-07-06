Carlos Santana collapses on stage during show near Detroit

Guitar legend Carlos Santana is recovering after he collapsed on stage during a concert near Detroit on Tuesday night.

The 74-year-old musician was performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, when he collapsed.

Photos and video posted to social media showed medics treating Santana on stage. He appeared to wave to the audience as he was wheeled away, which elicited cheers from those who remained at the venue.

Santana's manager Michael Vrionis told CBS News in a statement that Santana had suffered "heat exhaustion and dehydration."

He was taken to a nearby hospital for observation, where he was "doing well," the statement read.

Santana's Wednesday evening show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, has been postponed, Vrionis said.

Santana is currently on his Miraculous Supernatural tour.