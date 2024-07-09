Suspected carjacker shot by U.S. Marshal outside home of Justice Sonia Sotomayor last week

Two deputies opened fire on a suspected carjacker just outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor last week.

A deputy U.S. Marshal was at his post outside Sotomayor's home last Friday, July 5, when at 1:17 a.m., Kentrell Flowers, 18, emerged from a silver minivan and — in an apparent attempt to carjack the officer's Dodge Durango — allegedly began rapping a pistol against the vehicle, according to court documents and law enforcement officials.

The deputy fired from inside the vehicle, striking Flowers in the jaw. The suspect sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to an area hospital. A second deputy also fired his service weapon, D.C. police confirmed, but did not hit Flowers.

The teen is now charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device. That last charge indicates the suspect is was allegedly carrying a magazine with more than 10 rounds — which is illegal in Washington, D.C.

D.C. Police are still investigating but say there's no indication Flowers knew who he was attempting to carjack — or that he was near Justice Sotomayor's home.

The two U.S. Marshals were not identified.

Carjackings have been waning and are down by 46% in the District this year, according to D.C. police.