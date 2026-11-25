The father of a 19-year-old who was fatally shot while camping with friends in Florida on Sunday told CBS News this week that he believes the shooting was a "deliberate act."

"What I do know is that this was not an accident," Joe Vinson told "CBS Mornings." "They deliberately fired at this campsite, the boys have said that after the fire, the gunshots ended; they heard laughter coming from the direction of the gunfire and then the sound of a car driving away."

Carey Washington "Wash" Vinson, 19, was with a group of friends last weekend for their annual camping trip in the Florida Panhandle when authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the campsite late Sunday night.

First responders arrived to find the Florida State University student in his tent with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"One of the tragedies of this incident was that this group was doing everything right," Joe Vinson said. "They were making smart decisions. This was a group of 13 young people and two adult chaperones, two parents. They were just having fun. There was no alcohol or drugs or anything. They were having a good time."

Carey Vinson's friends told his father that they heard rapid fire across the river around 11 p.m., followed by laughter and a car driving away. One of his friends, who is EMT-certified, kept his pulse going for 40 minutes while waiting for paramedics to arrive, Joe Vinson said.

"One of the boys told me he could hear a bullet kind of whooshing near him. And there was a pause and the campers who were awake started screaming, 'Stop, stop, there are people here!' And this was not in the pitch black. There was a campfire," Joe Vinson said.

An undated photo of Carey Washington "Wash" Vinson. Joe Vinson via Facebook

"The people who were firing knew that they were aiming towards an occupied campsite," he continued. "And then after a pause, there were more shots. So whoever did this was not a hunter who was firing and accidentally shot in the wrong direction. This was a deliberate act."

Joe Vinson, who was elected as an Escambia County commissioner just weeks ago, said he does not believe the shooting was politically motivated.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office told CBS News it is investigating the shooting as a crime but does not believe there is any additional risk to the community. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or the sheriff's office.

"If someone did this once, they could do it again," Joe Vinson said. "And I want to make sure that this person, whoever did it, is caught and brought to justice, not just for my son, but to prevent it from happening to someone else. If our son had put his sleeping bag 12 inches in the other direction ... This wouldn't have happened."

Joe Vinson remembered his son as outgoing and athletic, with a love of the outdoors, particularly camping, hiking, kayaking and canoeing.

"We grieve more when a young person dies, especially when it's so senseless, because we're grieving the potential that's been lost," Joe Vinson said. "We're grieving the person they would have become. And our son had such great potential. And it's heartbreaking for us, but it's, you know, biased. But I think it's a shame for the whole world."