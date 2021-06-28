Cardi B reveals she's pregnant with her second child during BET Awards performance

Cardi B on Sunday announced that she is pregnant with her second child during a live performance with Migos at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. She and her husband, Offset, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

The award-winning rapper came out on stage in an outfit that revealed her noticeable baby bump. She also posted an announcement on social media following the performance.

Cardi B and Offset secretly married in 2017, before splitting up in 2018 after she gave birth that same year. The two have had an on-and-off relationship ever since.

The news was unexpected, and the reactions immediate.

Me chillin expecting a normal performance: Cardi B in 2018: Cardi B in 2021: pic.twitter.com/4U4WOL8Icj — BAVY (@itsbavy) June 28, 2021

Some fans compared the move to one made by Beyoncé:

Cardi B pulled a Beyoncé on us Congrats y’all#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/sDYoV792ZN — Simply Kris (@KrisHuston77) June 28, 2021

Cardi B was nominated for five awards at this year's BET Awards: Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration ("WAP" ft. Megan Thee Stallion), Video of the Year ("WAP" and "Up") and Viewer's Choice Award ("WAP"). She and Megan Thee Stallion took home the award for Video of the Year, although Cardi B did not appear on stage to accept the award, saying she'd overdone it.

Offset, as part of Migos, was nominated for Best Group.