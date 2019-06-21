Cardi B hit with new felony charges in New York strip club brawl

The Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has been indicted on new felony charges in connection with a fight last year at a New York City strip club. The indictment filed in state court on Friday charges Cardi B with two counts of felony attempted assault and various lesser charges. She had previously been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault counts, reports CBS New York.



Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at the club Aug. 29 when she argued with a bartender. They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, causing minor injuries to the woman and another employee.

Cardi B on April 19, 2019 in New York City. JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty



Cardi B rejected a plea deal earlier this year from the Queens District Attorney's Office. Her lawyer has claimed she didn't harm anybody during the incident, reports CBS New York.



Prosecutors said she's to appear at an arraignment next week in Queens. There was no immediate response to a message seeking comment from her lawyer Friday.