Canadian police say 4 killed in shooting

Police in the far eastern Canadian city of Frederiction warned residents to stay in their homes early Friday as they responded to a mass shooting incident. The police said in a tweet that there were "at least four people killed," but provided few other details other than to say the incident was ongoing.

Fredericton Police are responding Brookside Drive area. The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Frederiction is in New Brunswickprovince, about 50 miles east of the U.S. border with Maine.

Residents were warned to "stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety" by the police. Video from the scene broadcast by Canadian network CBC showed emergency vehicles on a residential road, identified by the police as Brookside Drive.

Rachel LeBlanc, who was sheltering in place at a daycare center within the lockdown area on Brookside Drive, told CBC she heard gunshots shortly after arriving at work on Friday. She said she heard a "crack, crack, crack, four in a row" in rapid succession. LeBlanc told CBC that the 23 kids in her care were unaware of the ongoing security incident, but that she was nervous as the person in charge of their care.

IMPORTANT: Please do not post information about the position or activities of police or first responders. We are still working an active incident. We will release confirmed information as soon as we can. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

There was no immediate information on the number of suspects or any suspected motive.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.