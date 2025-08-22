Canada to remove retaliatory tariffs on many U.S. goods

Canada's U.S. trade minister says country is "obviously disappointed" by Trump tariffs

Canada will remove retaliatory tariffs on many U.S. products that are covered under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, Prime Minister Mark Carney said at a press conference on Friday.

The move by the Canadian prime minister is expected to reduce tensions with the U.S., as the two nations work to hash out a trade agreement.

Reached for comment before the press conference, the White House said, "We welcome this move by Canada, which is long overdue," in a statement to CBS News.

"We look forward to continuing our discussions with Canada on the Administration's trade and national security concerns," the White House said.

Canada imposed 25% tariffs on an extensive list of American-made goods in March. Without the duties in place, American products including alcohol, clothing, and shoes will not face levies when imported into Canada.