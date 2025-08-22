Watch CBS News
Canada to remove retaliatory tariffs on many U.S. goods

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo
Edited By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
/ CBS News

Canada will remove retaliatory tariffs on many U.S. products that are covered under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, Prime Minister Mark Carney said at a press conference on Friday.

The move by the Canadian prime minister is expected to reduce tensions with the U.S., as the two nations work to hash out a trade agreement. 

Reached for comment before the press conference, the White House said, "We welcome this move by Canada, which is long overdue," in a statement to CBS News.

"We look forward to continuing our discussions with Canada on the Administration's trade and national security concerns," the White House said. 

Canada imposed 25% tariffs on an extensive list of American-made goods in March. Without the duties in place, American products including alcohol, clothing, and shoes will not face levies when imported into Canada.

