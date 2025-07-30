Canada says it will recognize Palestine as a state, joining the U.K. and France

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will recognize Palestine as a state in September at the United Nations General Assembly, joining the United Kingdom and France.

"The deepening suffering of civilians leaves no room for delay in co-ordinated international action to support peace, security, and the dignity of all human life," Carney said in a statement Wednesday.

Canada has had a long-standing position supporting the idea of an independent Palestinian state existing alongside Israel, but has said recognition should come as part of a negotiated two-state solution to the conflict. Carney said Wednesday that prospects of a two-state solution "have been steadily and gravely eroded."

"Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism, and honouring their innate desire for the peaceful co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states as the only roadmap for a secure and prosperous future," Carney said.

Canada said its recognition is "predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to much-needed reforms, including the commitments by Palestinian Authority President [Mahmoud] Abbas to fundamentally reform its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state." Hamas must also immediately release all hostages taken in the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks on Israel, disarm and "play no role in the future governance of Palestine," Carney reiterated.

"Canada will always steadfastly support Israel's existence as an independent state in the Middle East living in peace and security. Any path to lasting peace for Israel also requires a viable and stable Palestinian state, and one that recognizes Israel's inalienable right to security and peace," the prime minister said.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry denounced Canada's decision on Wednesday, calling it "a reward for Hamas."

"Israel rejects the statement by the Prime Minister of Canada," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on social media. "The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages."

Carney said the decision to recognize Palestine as a state came after he discussed the crisis with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The United Kingdom and France each made the decision this month to recognize a Palestinian state in September at the U.N. General Assembly, as pressure has mounted on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza.

Starmer said the U.K. will recognize Palestine as a state unless Israel takes "substantive steps" to end the "appalling situation in Gaza," including the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, a commitment to halting the annexation of territory in the West Bank and a pledge to work toward a peace process involving a two-state solution. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the decision, saying in a statement posted on X that "Starmer rewards Hamas's monstrous terrorism & punishes its victims."

"Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine," French President Emmanuel Macron said. "The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and to bring relief to the civilian population." Netanyahu said Israel "strongly" condemned France's decision and that it "rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became."

Israel over the weekend announced daily humanitarian pauses in fighting in parts of Gaza and airdrops in order to provide more humanitarian aid.

More than 140 countries recognize a Palestinian state; however, the United States is not among them.

Some 1,200 people were killed in Hamas' 2023 terrorist attack on Israel, mostly civilians. Since then, more than 60,000 people have been killed in Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, most of whom are women and children, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, which does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths.

