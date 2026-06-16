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Qualifying for a home equity loan can be tricky, especially if you're living on a fixed income in retirement. the_burtons/Getty Images

For many older Americans, retirement has become more expensive than they ever expected. Not only are everyday costs elevated, but rising inflation is continuing to push up the cost of just about everything, from housing to groceries. At the same time, healthcare expenses continue to rise, further impacting retirees' budgets, and the reality is that financial emergencies don't stop simply because a paycheck has, either. As a result, many retirees are looking for ways to access additional funds without disrupting the retirement plans they've spent years building.

The good news is that there are a few borrowing options, in particular, that could make sense right now. After all, a large percentage of older homeowners are sitting on a valuable asset that has grown substantially over the last decade: their home equity. Even as mortgage rates have remained relatively elevated compared to the lows of recent years, home values in many markets have stayed resilient, leaving millions of homeowners with significant equity available to tap if needed. That combination has led many retirees to take a closer look at their home equity borrowing options.

But while having substantial equity can open doors, qualifying for a loan still requires meeting a lender's financial standards, leaving those reliant on Social Security to wonder if they can actually be approved for a home equity loan. So, is it possible for Social Security recipients to qualify for this type of borrowing right now? That's what we'll examine.

Start by seeing how much home equity you'd be eligible to borrow here.

Can Social Security recipients qualify for a home equity loan in 2026?

The short answer is yes, Social Security beneficiaries can qualify for this type of borrowing option. In fact, many lenders consider Social Security benefits to be a stable and reliable source of income because it is government-backed and generally continues for life. That said, qualifying for a home equity loan still depends on several financial factors beyond simply receiving benefits. Here's what potential borrowers should know:

Income matters, but it's not the only factor

Home equity lenders evaluate whether borrowers have enough income to comfortably handle a new monthly loan payment as part of the approval process. Social Security benefits can count toward that income calculation, and lenders may also consider pension payments, retirement account distributions, annuity income, investment earnings or part-time employment income in the process.

The challenge for some borrowers is that Social Security benefits alone may not be enough to satisfy a lender's requirements, particularly if they already have significant monthly obligations that impact their budget. That's why lenders typically review a borrower's entire financial picture rather than focusing on a single income source.

Learn more about your home equity borrowing options online now.

Your debt-to-income ratio remains important

Another important qualification factor in the home equity lending process is your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. This metric measures how much of your monthly income is already committed to debt payments, and having a low debt-to-income ratio can improve your odds of approval for this type of borrowing. Conversely, having a high DTI could make it more difficult to find a home equity lender who's willing to approve your application.

For example, if you receive $3,500 per month in Social Security and retirement income combined but spend a large portion of that income on mortgage payments, credit cards, auto loans or other obligations, qualifying for additional borrowing may be more difficult, as adding another loan payment to the mix could stretch your budget too far. On the other hand, if you have paid down most of your debts, you may have a stronger case for approval, even if your income is relatively modest.

Home equity requirements still apply

A home equity loan uses your property as collateral, which means that lenders also focus heavily on available equity during the approval process. Many lenders prefer you to retain at least 15% to 20% equity in the property after borrowing. So, the more equity you have, the more favorable your approval odds may be.

This can work in favor of many Social Security recipients. For example, older homeowners who purchased their properties years ago may have accumulated significant equity through a combination of mortgage payments and rising home values, giving them access to larger borrowing amounts. That, in turn, can make it easier to tick the box on this lending requirement.

Credit scores can still influence approval and rates

Credit requirements vary by lender, but strong credit can improve both approval chances and loan pricing — and that's as true for retirees as it is for any other type of borrower. While some lenders offer home equity loans to borrowers with fair credit, applicants with higher credit scores typically have an easier time getting approved for a loan, and will generally qualify for lower interest rates and better loan terms, too.

The bottom line

Social Security recipients have the option of taking out a home equity loan this year, provided that they meet the lender's requirements for income, debt levels, creditworthiness and available home equity. While retirement income may look different from traditional employment income, lenders generally recognize Social Security benefits as a legitimate and reliable source of repayment.

Still, qualifying is just one part of the equation, as it's also important to evaluate whether taking on new debt aligns with your broader financial goals. For homeowners with substantial equity and a clear plan for using the funds, a home equity loan can provide access to cash without requiring the sale of a valuable asset. On the other hand, homeowners with limited funds or equity may find it valuable to turn to one of their other options instead.