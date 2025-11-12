Seniors considering a whole life insurance policy have multiple factors to evaluate before applying. Drazen Zigic/Getty Images

When it comes to making insurance decisions, seniors have multiple factors to weigh that may not be as important for those in younger demographic groups.

Cost is often at the top of the list, as many seniors and older adults already have thin budgets, primarily supported by Social Security and minimal retirement savings. Coverage options are another concern. When you're young, coverage options can be robust, often provided at a minimal cost. But that's not always the case for seniors, especially when life insurance is being considered.

That doesn't mean that this unique insurance type isn't valuable, however. But it does mean that it will require a closer cost-benefit analysis than may have been the case earlier in life. And that begins with understanding the different life insurance types. While term life insurance is often one of the cheaper options, it comes with a defined end date. Whole life insurance, however, does not, and it can even come with an attractive cash value that may be helpful for seniors who eventually need another financing source. But can seniors even buy whole life insurance? And, just as importantly, should they? That's what we'll examine below.

Can seniors buy whole life insurance?

The short answer to this question is yes, seniors can buy whole life insurance. But the more detailed answer is largely dependent on the age of the senior when they apply. You're more likely to get approved for coverage – and secure a respectable coverage amount – if you apply at 65 versus 75. And 75-year-olds are more likely to be able to secure cost-effective, valuable coverage than 80-year-olds can. The timing of an application, and your health status at the time of applying, play critical roles in what you'll be approved for (and how much). And a medical exam will generally be required to verify your health status.

Typically, whole life insurance policies are available for those up to age 85 but, depending on the provider, you may be able to secure a policy up to age 90. While premiums here will be higher, the coverage will last until your death, unlike term life insurance which will end at a certain point and could be difficult to renew after then.

That said, whole life insurance can be worth securing for seniors for more than just the usual reasons. Not only can life insurance cover final expenses and serve as a forced savings account for beneficiaries, but this unique type of life insurance also has a cash component that can be utilized while the insured is still alive. An initial waiting period will need to be completed before a portion of the account becomes available. This can take a period of multiple years, hence the reason why it's generally worth getting started as soon as possible.

The bottom line

The key for seniors considering whole life insurance protection is to act now, before prices rise, coverage options are limited and the possibility of being denied outright rises. Take the time to compare providers, premiums and coverage offers closely, then, before deciding on one. But don't get bogged down in the process here, either. Waiting here is cost prohibitive and with just weeks left in the year, you may inadvertently place yourself into a new, more expensive coverage bracket by waiting until 2026.

