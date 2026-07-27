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A common misconception about debt forgiveness could cost borrowers valuable time and money. PM Images/Getty Images

Household budgets have been under increasing amounts of pressure recently as sticky inflation, elevated borrowing costs and record levels of consumer debt squeeze many people's budgets to their limits. That, in turn, is putting many borrowers at risk of some major financial issues, and for some, the warning signs are already flashing red: Credit card balances are getting harder to pay down, monthly payments are taking up a bigger share of the budget and savings balances are shrinking. Even if bills are still being paid on time, it's becoming increasingly clear that the current pace may not be sustainable.

That reality often creates a frustrating dilemma for borrowers who are at real risk of falling behind on their debt payments. Many people are well aware that they're headed toward financial trouble long before they actually miss a payment on their credit cards or loans, but in many cases, they're unsure whether they should wait until they're officially behind on their bills before asking for help. After all, if lenders are still receiving their payments on time, why would they believe that a borrower is facing serious financial issues or agree to a solution like debt forgiveness that reduces what they're owed?

While some types of debt relief are generally intended for borrowers who have already fallen behind, others may offer flexibility before delinquency occurs. But if you need to have a portion of your debts forgiven, can you actually do that if you're still current on your monthly payments? That's what we'll explore below.

Learn about the debt relief solutions you can qualify for today.

Can you have debt forgiven before you miss a payment?

The short answer is yes, you may be able to have debt forgiven before your payments are officially delinquent. That said, it's not a universal option, and whether you can (or should) pursue debt forgiveness before you miss a payment depends largely on the type of debt you have and the lender's policies.

For traditional debt forgiveness, also known as debt settlement — in which a creditor agrees to accept less than the full balance owed in return for a lump sum payment on the account — creditors typically have little incentive to negotiate while you're making every payment on time. If the account is current and you're meeting your obligations, the lender generally expects to continue collecting the full amount under the original terms.

That doesn't mean it's impossible, however. If you can demonstrate that you're experiencing a significant financial hardship — such as a job loss, reduction in income, serious medical expenses or another event that makes future payments uncertain — some creditors may be willing to discuss alternatives before the account becomes seriously delinquent. These conversations are often handled through hardship departments, though, rather than traditional settlement negotiations.

It's also important to distinguish between debt forgiveness and other forms of assistance. In many cases, lenders are more willing to offer access to temporary hardship programs that can lower your interest rates, reduce monthly payments or modify repayment terms than they are to forgive a portion of your balance while your account remains current.

Certain types of debt also have separate forgiveness programs that aren't tied to payment history. Federal student loans, for example, may qualify for specific forgiveness programs based on employment or other eligibility requirements rather than financial hardship. Those programs operate very differently from consumer debt settlement, however.

If your goal is reducing unsecured debt like credit card balances, though, asking for full or partial forgiveness before missing any payments is generally uncommon. Waiting until you're overwhelmed isn't ideal either, but expecting creditors to voluntarily reduce a current balance without a compelling reason usually isn't realistic.

Learn whether you qualify to settle your debt for less now.

What should you do if you're at risk of missing debt payments?

If you're struggling to keep up but haven't missed a payment yet, acting early is still one of the smartest financial moves you can make. Start by reviewing your budget to determine whether the problem is likely to be temporary or ongoing. If you can identify expenses to cut or increase your income enough to stay current, doing so can help protect your credit.

If you can't find room in the budget to stay on track, make sure to contact your creditors before you fall behind. Many lenders would rather work with borrowers proactively than deal with defaults later, so asking about hardship assistance, payment modifications or temporary relief programs early on may provide enough breathing room to avoid a more serious financial issue.

If your debt has grown beyond what your budget can realistically support, it may also be time to explore your debt relief options. Reputable debt relief companies can review your financial situation and explain whether a debt management plan, debt consolidation loan or debt settlement program makes the most sense based on your goals, income and the amount you owe.

While debt settlement programs typically work best for borrowers who are already experiencing significant financial hardship, speaking with a debt relief professional before your situation worsens can help you understand the available solutions, avoid costly mistakes and develop a strategy before missed payments begin piling up. Having a plan in place can make future decisions easier if your financial circumstances change, even if settlement isn't appropriate today.

The bottom line

Missing a payment isn't always a prerequisite for getting financial help, but it can affect which options are available. While traditional debt forgiveness or settlement is generally more difficult to obtain while accounts remain current, hardship programs, payment modifications and other forms of assistance may still be available before delinquency occurs. If you're worried that your current payment schedule won't be sustainable for much longer, reaching out to your creditors and exploring debt relief options early can help you stay ahead of the problem instead of reacting after it becomes much more difficult to manage.