Cam Newton's one-year deal with New England Patriots draws criticism

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has joined the New England Patriots on a minimum one-year deal. While the signing was applauded by some fans, the deal was also criticized for being too cheap for a former NFL MVP.

ESPN reported on Sunday that the Patriots and Newton worked on a contract for $7.5 million with incentives. Without the incentives, the deal is only worth about $1.05 million since it's the league minimum, according to ESPN. He will be in the mix to replace Patriots legend Tom Brady, who is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me. Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

Newton is coming off a host of injuries, including two shoulder surgeries in the last three seasons and a foot fracture that ended his 2019 season. He was the league's MVP and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015.

The signing of the 31-year-old quarterback was praised on social media by former teammates and other players throughout the league. There are some, including noted ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, who appeared to believe the team is equipped to make another Super Bowl run with Newton.

OK Cam Newton!!!! pic.twitter.com/f02CbLuTPp — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 29, 2020

However, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman took issue with the fact that Newtown was getting paid significantly less than some other quarterbacks with starting jobs, despite having a comparable or better resume.

"How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting," Sherman tweeted Monday.

How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting https://t.co/eZycGL8qkZ — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 29, 2020

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner also chimed in, calling the deal "ridiculous."

"Cam is better than many guys making more $$$ than him, Im just saying I've been there & understand How league works... now I hope Cam goes and proves the league wrong!!" Warner tweeted.

Other quarterbacks with comparable resumes have received far more lucrative deals this offseason. Phillip Rivers, 38, signed a contract for $25 million for one season to play with the Indianapolis Colts. Rivers has never led his team past the AFC Championship. Nick Foles, after a trade to the Chicago Bears, renegotiated the contract he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and got a deal worth up to $24 million for three years – of which $21 million is guaranteed. The31-year-old former Super Bowl MVP was injured for several games last season and was replaced by a rookie quarterback. Another 31-year-old quarterback, Ryan Tannehill agreed to an extension worth up to a four-year $118 million with the Tennessee Titans after a promising playoff run last season.

Newton, for now, appears excited for the move to Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"I'm excited as I don't know right now," he wrote in his Instagram Story. "All praise to God."