Callaway Golf CEO apologizes after Good Good ad showing male golfer shoving woman sparks backlash

Callaway Golf CEO Chip Brewer on Tuesday apologized for an advertisement that sparked an online backlash for its depiction of a male golfer shoving a female golfer to the ground when she attempts to use his driver.

The online video ad, which was released online and has since been pulled, sparked criticism for depicting violence against women, while some consumers said they planned to stop buying products made by Callaway.

Brewer said the ad, created by Good Good Golf, was released last week to promote a co-branded driver and had been approved by Callaway before the spot was posted online. The ad featured Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark telling Alexis Miestowski, a former Division I female golfer, in a menacing voice, "Do not touch my new driver," after he shoves her to the ground.

Good Good, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, apologized for the ad in an Aug. 22 social media post, adding that it has "always stood" for making golf more inclusive. Neither Callaway nor Good Good immediately responded to requests for comment.

"That approval should never have happened. Mistakes were made, and we are taking the matter very seriously," Brewer wrote on Tuesday. "I want to make it clear that we sincerely apologize for the video."

Some social media users criticized Callaway's apology.

"I'm deeply disappointed by Callaway's response — and by the company itself," one person wrote on social media in response to Brewer's post, describing himself as a golfer who uses Callaway products. "Please stop framing this simply as a 'mistake.' Your own statement says the video was approved by Callaway before it was posted."

Other commenters suggested that the company should donate to the Ladies Professional Golf Association and domestic violence organizations.

Women are a source of growth for the golf industry, with the National Golf Foundation reporting a 45% increase in female golfers from 2020 to 2025. The male golfer population has increased 12% over the same time period, the group said.

Despite the growing number of women golfers, they remain a minority on the links, accounting for 28% of golfers. Still, that's the highest proportion of female golfers on record, the National Golf Foundation said.