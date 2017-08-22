College students demand expulsion of notorious white supremacist

TURLOCK, Calif. -- Hate and anger that filled the streets in Charlottesville has made an impact on students across the country at California Stanislaus State University.

CBS Sacramento reports roughly 20 students held signs on Monday, denouncing white supremacy, and disrupted a welcome address by the university's president, Ellen Junn.

"Hate speech and separatist speech can't hide behind free speech anymore," said student Jared Brown.

Brown and others were calling for the school to establish a zero-tolerance policy for white supremacy. They also wanted the expulsion of one of their peers, Nathan Damigo.

Damigo, who was arrested for punching a woman during a Berkeley clash of protesters in April, is the founder of a white supremacist group and was the co-organizer of the Charlottesville rally.

"I don't want his ideology expressed in congruence with this campus," said Brown.

Stanislaus State spokeswoman Rosalee Rush was not upset with the demonstration. She called it an exercise of the students' freedom of speech.

"It was important for (Junn) to hear the students, and it was important for her to give the students a voice," said Rush.

Rush says the school's president is working on a campaign to encourage free speech and ways to combat hateful rhetoric.

"She's going to commission us to work with the students, work with the campus community, and the larger community to come up with messaging that counteracts that (hate)," Rush said. "Academia is here to raise voices and have productive dialogue."

Rush says they'll use the words as an educational opportunity.

The school did not confirm Damigo's status with the university, citing privacy concerns. However, Rush did say if there is ever an immediate danger to someone on the campus, the president will take "swift and immediate action."