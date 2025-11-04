California voters pass Prop 50 to redraw the state's congressional maps, CBS News projects

California voters have passed Proposition 50, CBS News projects, approving a measure backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative Democrats that will redraw the state's congressional districts.

The measure is intended to make several Republican-held congressional districts in California more favorable to Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections in an effort to counter recent redistricting in states including Texas that favors Republicans.

Proposition 50's passage drew swift reaction from high-profile opponents of the measure, including Republican political donor Charles Munger, Jr.

"For what looms for the people of California, I am saddened by the passage of Proposition 50," Munger said. "But I am content in this, at least: that our campaign educated the people of California so they could make an informed, if in my view unwise, decision about such a technical but critical issue as redistricting reform, a decision forced to be made over such a very short time."

Proposition 50 was approved by the Legislature and signed by Newsom on Aug. 21, allowing it to go before voters for a Nov. 4 special election.

Here's what to know about Proposition 50 and California's special election.

California Proposition 50 live election results

It could take several days to count all mail-in ballots, as California accepts ballots postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days.

What is Proposition 50?

Proposition 50 will replace California's current congressional district maps that were drawn by the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission after the 2020 U.S. Census. New maps, crafted by the state Legislature, redraw the state's congressional districts to make five Republican-held U.S. House seats in California more favorable for Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections.

California Democrats have called Proposition 50 a countermeasure to Texas' recent redistricting push that was backed by President Trump and created five Republican-friendly congressional seats in that state.

California voters approved the creation of the independent redistricting commission earlier this century to oversee the congressional mapmaking process. The commission uses census data and public input to set district boundaries that reflect population changes and keep communities together.

If voters had rejected Proposition 50, California would have continued using its current congressional district boundaries until new maps are drawn by the redistricting commission after the 2030 Census.

Who urged voters to vote yes on Proposition 50?

Gov. Newsom and top Democratic leaders, including many who are trying to succeed him in California's 2026 gubernatorial race, have championed Proposition 50.

Other major supporters of Proposition 50 include billionaire investors George Soros and Tom Steyer, and former President Barack Obama, who featured in a Yes on 50 campaign ad, calling on voters to approve the ballot measure.

Supporters argue that Proposition 50 defends democracy and restores fairness after redistricting efforts in GOP-led states like Texas.

Who urged voters to vote no on Proposition 50?

Former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has criticized the redistricting effort, saying the initiative "doesn't make sense." Schwarzenegger has also appeared in ads that oppose Proposition 50.

Others who oppose the initiative include Republican political donor Charles Munger, Jr., who contributed more than $32.7 million, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Opponents argue that Proposition 50 is gerrymandering and that California should maintain its standard for fair redistricting through independent, citizen-led redistricting.

How Proposition 50 got on the ballot

Proposition 50 was placed on the ballot by the California Legislature earlier this year.

Lawmakers approved the measure during a special session in August, and Newsom's signature set the stage for this statewide special election.

Which California districts would change with Proposition 50?

Among California's 52 congressional districts, Democrats represent 43 while Republicans represent nine.

Proposition 50 was created to redraw congressional districts to make five of them currently held by GOP House members more favorable to being won by Democrats in next year's midterms. Still, there is no guarantee that Democrats will win the seats even though voters have approved the new maps.

The five Republican-led congressional districts most targeted under Proposition 50 are Rep. Doug LaMalfa's District 1, Rep. Kevin Kiley's District 3, Rep. David Valadao's District 22, Rep. Ken Calvert's District 41, and Rep. Darrell Issa's District 48.