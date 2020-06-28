California orders bars in Los Angeles, other counties to close due to surge of coronavirus

California has ordered bars in Los Angeles and other counties to close due to the rising spread of COVID-19, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted that bars in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin and Tulare are being ordered to close as well.

Newsom is also recommending that bars in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura close as well.

"Californians must remain vigilant against this virus," Newsom said in statement. "COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That's why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases."

The order comes after the Golden State reported a rise of nearly 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday and almost 5,900 people have died from the virus there. The global death toll from the coronavirus nears 500,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The list of counties impacted by Sunday's order was based on daily reports on the spread of the virus from state officials, according to The Associated Press. Counties that have been on the state's watch list for between three and 14 days are being asked to close bars through local health orders. AP said those on the state's watch list for more than 14 days are required to immediately close any bar that has reopened for business.

"We are actively monitoring COVID-19 across the state and working closely with counties where there are increased rates and concerning patterns of transmission," Dr. Sonia Angell, the state public health officer, said. "Closing bars in these counties is one of a number of targeted actions counties are implementing across our state to slow the virus' spread and reduce risk."