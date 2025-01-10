Maps show how California's Palisades Fire in Los Angeles area compares in size to major U.S. cities

California wildfire before and after images show damage, but look out for fake pictures online

California's Palisades Fire, the largest of the deadly wildfires that ignited this week in the Los Angeles area, has devastated communities and upended thousands of lives, forcing people to flee homes that were lost to the blaze. The inferno has scorched dozens of square miles, and maps from CBS News show how its size compares to those of major U.S. cities.

Here's a look at how the Palisades Fire compares to the size of 13 cities across the U.S.:

Baltimore

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Miami

Minneapolis

New York City

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Sacramento

San Francisco