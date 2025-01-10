Watch CBS News
U.S.

Maps show how California's Palisades Fire in Los Angeles area compares in size to major U.S. cities

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

California wildfire images show damage
California wildfire before and after images show damage, but look out for fake pictures online 04:33

California's Palisades Fire, the largest of the deadly wildfires that ignited this week in the Los Angeles area, has devastated communities and upended thousands of lives, forcing people to flee homes that were lost to the blaze. The inferno has scorched dozens of square miles, and maps from CBS News show how its size compares to those of major U.S. cities.

Here's a look at how the Palisades Fire compares to the size of 13 cities across the U.S.:

Baltimore

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Miami

Minneapolis

New York City

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Sacramento

San Francisco

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.